25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Dozens of House Republican freshmen exulted Tuesday over the strides they had made toward a conservative revolution in the first 50 days of the new Congress.

50 years ago:

For the first time in history, the Northwest Texas Diocese of the Episcopal Church, at a meeting here Saturday, named in effect, its own bishop.

75 years ago:

Aerodonnas are spending lots of time and energy planning their Texas Independence Day dance which will be given at the USO Thursday, March 1, instead of March 2, which is really Independence Day.

100 years ago:

The District Meet of the University Interscholastic League for the Lubbock District will be held at Lubbock Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17.