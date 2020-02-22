DISMISSALS

Potter County

Potter County 47th District Court

Jose Julian Ortiz. May 13, 2017 – Three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All dismissed Feb. 13.

Potter County 320th District Court

Francis Edward Craig. Nov. 1, 2017 – Possession of marijuana, more than 5 pounds / less than 50 pounds. Dismissed Feb. 10.

Edward Baker. May 16 – Sex offender’s duty to register, life/annually. Dismissed Feb. 13.

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Jesse Guiterrez Jr. March 13 – Two charges. (1) Resist arrest, search or transport and (2) evading arrest/detention. Both dismissed Feb. 11.

Jayden Imani Kemp. Dec. 10 – Resist arrest, search or transport. Dismissed Feb. 11.

Potter County Court at Law No. 2

John Morgan Dalley. July 8, 2018 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed Feb. 13.

Randall County

Randall County 181st District Court

Michael Ray Wise. Dec. 16 – Violation bond/protective order, two times within 12 months. Dismissed Feb. 10.

Randall County 251st District Court

Sedrick Jerome Ryan. Oct. 12 – Assault family/household member with previous conviction, enhanced. Dismissed Feb. 12.

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Jake Michael Nelson. March 3, 2017 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed Jan. 27.

Brent William Cowell. April 19, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed Jan. 27.

Ruben Najera Falcon. Nov. 18, 2018 – Criminal mischief, more than $100 / less than $750. Dismissed Jan. 27.

Kimberly Chanta Stafford. July 5 – Two counts: count 1 – Issuance of a bad check and count 2 – theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750 by check. Both dismissed Jan. 27.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Valeria Bedoy. July 14, 2017 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed Jan. 27.

Matthew Aaron Smith. Nov. 26, 2017 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed Jan. 27.

Truston Bryce Gudgell. May 3, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed Jan. 27.

Jessica Michiko Jones-Robertson. Oct. 6, 2018 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed Jan. 27.

Destiny Leshea Reyes. Oct. 4, 2018 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed Jan. 27.

Jude Edward Samora. Sept. 13, 2018 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed Jan. 31.

Joshua Lee Barlow. Nov. 7, 2018 – Reckless driving. Dismissed Jan. 27.

Editor’s note: No revocations or acquittals were reported for the week of Feb. 23, 2020.