DISMISSALS
Potter County
Potter County 47th District Court
Jose Julian Ortiz. May 13, 2017 – Three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All dismissed Feb. 13.
Potter County 320th District Court
Francis Edward Craig. Nov. 1, 2017 – Possession of marijuana, more than 5 pounds / less than 50 pounds. Dismissed Feb. 10.
Edward Baker. May 16 – Sex offender’s duty to register, life/annually. Dismissed Feb. 13.
Potter County Court at Law No. 1
Jesse Guiterrez Jr. March 13 – Two charges. (1) Resist arrest, search or transport and (2) evading arrest/detention. Both dismissed Feb. 11.
Jayden Imani Kemp. Dec. 10 – Resist arrest, search or transport. Dismissed Feb. 11.
Potter County Court at Law No. 2
John Morgan Dalley. July 8, 2018 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed Feb. 13.
Randall County
Randall County 181st District Court
Michael Ray Wise. Dec. 16 – Violation bond/protective order, two times within 12 months. Dismissed Feb. 10.
Randall County 251st District Court
Sedrick Jerome Ryan. Oct. 12 – Assault family/household member with previous conviction, enhanced. Dismissed Feb. 12.
Randall County Court at Law No. 1
Jake Michael Nelson. March 3, 2017 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed Jan. 27.
Brent William Cowell. April 19, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed Jan. 27.
Ruben Najera Falcon. Nov. 18, 2018 – Criminal mischief, more than $100 / less than $750. Dismissed Jan. 27.
Kimberly Chanta Stafford. July 5 – Two counts: count 1 – Issuance of a bad check and count 2 – theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750 by check. Both dismissed Jan. 27.
Randall County Court at Law No. 2
Valeria Bedoy. July 14, 2017 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed Jan. 27.
Matthew Aaron Smith. Nov. 26, 2017 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed Jan. 27.
Truston Bryce Gudgell. May 3, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed Jan. 27.
Jessica Michiko Jones-Robertson. Oct. 6, 2018 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed Jan. 27.
Destiny Leshea Reyes. Oct. 4, 2018 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed Jan. 27.
Jude Edward Samora. Sept. 13, 2018 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed Jan. 31.
Joshua Lee Barlow. Nov. 7, 2018 – Reckless driving. Dismissed Jan. 27.
Editor’s note: No revocations or acquittals were reported for the week of Feb. 23, 2020.