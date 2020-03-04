The Texas House District 60 race is headed to a May runoff between Jon Francis and Glenn Rogers, while August Pfluger coasted to a win in the U.S. Representative District 11 race as results from Tuesday's Republican state primary elections have been determined.

With all 71 precincts reporting, Francis garnered 15,418 (45.9%) votes to Rogers' 14,706 (43.8%) in Tuesday's Republican Primary election. Kelleye SoRelle 2,218 (6.6%) came in third and Christopher M. Perricone was fourth 1,246 (3.7%)

Amongst Brown County voters, Francis won handily with 52% of the votes (3,060) to Rogers' 40% (2,342). Sorelle was a distance third-place with 250 votes (4%) trailed by Perricone with 192 (4%).

District 60 includes Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Eastland, Hood, Palo Pinto, Shackelford and Stephens counties.

In the U.S. Representative District 11 race, with all but four precincts counted as of 7:30 a.m., Pfluger won in a landslide with 52% of the vote (55,802). Trailing Pfluger were Brandpn Batch with 15% (16,117), Wesley Virdell with 7% (7,857), Jamie Berryhill with 7% (7,450), J. Ross Lacy with 5% (4,767), J.D. Faircloth with 4% (4,207), Casey Gray with 4% (3,978), Robert Tucker with 3% (3,128), Ned Luscombe with 2% (2,063), and Gene Barber with 2% (1,642).

The results were similar among Brown County voters with Pfluger picking up 59 percent of the vote (3,497) followed by Batch with 624 votes (11%), Virdell with 536 (9%), Gray with 366 (6%), Berryhill with 295 (5%), Barber with 228 (4%), Faircloth with 156 (3%), Tucker with 96 (2%), Lacy with 71 (1%) and Luscombe with 50 votes (-1%).

Pfluger will face Democrat Jon Mark Hogg in the November election.

In the Brown County Democratic Primary voting for president, Joe Biden received the nod with 366 votes, or 48%, followed by Bernie Sanders with 183 votes, or 24%, then Mike Bloomberg with 69 and Elizabeth Warren with 66, both claiming 9%.

With 95 percent of all precincts reporting as of 7:30 a.m., Biden won the Texas Democratic vote with 32.1% of the votes — 553,825. Sanders came in second with 29.7% with 511,541. Bloomberg received 15.6%, or 268,490 votes, and Warren tallied 11.6%, or 200,252 votes.

In other elections, with 98 percent of precincts counted President Donald Trump won the Republican Presidential Primary with 94 percent of the statewide vote (1,871,513) — including 5,838 votes from Brown County, or 96 percent.

Incumbent John Cornyn won the Republican Primary for U.S. Senator with 76 percent of the vote — 1,457,787. In Brown County, the margin was smaller as Cornyn received 3,730 votes or 64%.

Cornyn will face the Democratic winner in the November election.

Mary “MJ” Hegar is headed to a May runoff with either Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez or Royce West for the Democratic nod after Tuesday's vote. With 98 percent of the vote in, Hegar tallied 22.7% (367,400), Ramirez claimed 13.7% (221,070) and West earned 13.6% (219,987).

In Brown County, Hegar collected 21.8% percent with 151 votes.