KENNEDALE — A walk-off single by Harrison Hess led the Heritage High School baseball team past Nevada Community, 8-7, on Saturday to close out the season-opening Kennedale tournament.

The game was tied at 7-all in the bottom of the sixth when Hess singled on a 1-1 count, scoring Roc Martinez with the winning run after Martinez had just cleared the bases with a triple to tie the game.

Martinez finished 3-for-3, and Andrew Graham batted 2-for-3 with a triple as all nine of the Jaguars’ starting batters had at least one hit. Gabe Vazquez drove in two runs, Cade Sumbler doubled and Sam Sinclair tripled for HHS.

On Friday, Sumbler pitched a three-hit shutout as the Jags beat Crandall, 4-0. Blake Wilhoite and Brock Fuller each led HHS with two hits. Later Friday night, the Jags bested Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 5-2, as Kaden Sayles scattered eight hits for the win and Sumbler batted 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI. Graham was 2-for-3 as well.

The Jags opened the tournament, and the 2020 season, on a rocky note on Thursday night with an 8-5 loss to host Kennedale as the Wildcats erupted for three runs in the fourth and five more in the sixth. Vazquez and Wilhoite each finished with a pair of hits for HHS.

The Jags (3-1) will play in the Collin County Invitational at Allen High School starting on Thursday and will take on Fayetteville, Ark. in the opener at 4 p.m.