KERRVILLE — Austin College men’s basketball players Michael Holland and Devin Roland have been named first team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers and Justice Mercadel was named honorable mention All-Conference for their outstanding play this season, the league office has announced.

Holland, a junior forward from Waxahachie who played for Heritage High School, was third in the voting for SCAC Player of the Year after finishing in the top 10 in virtually every statistical category in the conference. Holland led the ‘Roos with 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists-per-game this year while shooting 50.5% from the field, 41.3% from 3-point range, and 75.9% from the free throw line.

Roland, a senior guard from Little Elm, finished the season second on the team in scoring with 15.8 points-per-game and ranked second in the SCAC with a 3-point percentage of 45.8%. Roland shot 49.5% from the field and was fourth in the conference from the free throw line, shooting 80.9%. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists-per-game for the season.

Mercadel, a junior guard from Little Elm, was third on the team with 11.7 points-per-game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 75.5% from the free throw line. He finished second on the team with 5.5 rebounds-per-game, and was also second on the team with 2.7 assists-per-game. Mercadel also led the team with 1.8 steals-per-game for the year.