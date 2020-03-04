The Heritage High School girls soccer team continued to steamroll through its District 12-4A schedule, with a 10-0 rout of Life Waxahachie followed by an 11-0 blowout of Venus, all at home.

Against Life on Friday, the Jags led 3-0 at the half and tacked on seven more goals in the second half. Kylar Kenter finished with a hat trick, Rachel Allen had two goals and three assists, and Bailey Lamb and Brynn Pollock each also netted two goals. Kerry Scott also scored a goal in the win.

The Jags turned it up one more notch against Venus on Tuesday, leading 6-0 at the half. Eight different players scored goals for HHS, with Hannah Dorsey, Pollock and Makenlee Mabra recording braces. Other goals were scored by Megan McCarthy, Emilee Page, Lauren Schmidt, Payton Grimes and Joely Godfrey. Additionally, Allen chipped in with three assists and Jaedyn Barela had two assists.

McCarthy played all 80 minutes in goal against Life and stopped all three shots she faced. Against Venus, she played 40 minutes in goal and the other 40 in a field position.

The Jags (17-3-1, 6-0) will host Alvarado on Friday at 7:15 p.m., then are off for spring break and will close out the district schedule on March 17 at Ferris.

12-4A boys: HHS 3, Life 1

Garrett Garvin recorded a hat trick as the Jaguars (19-3-1, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in district play in Friday’s game against the Mustangs.

Garvin scored in the first half for a 1-0 HHS halftime lead. He added his other two goals in the second half to keep the Jags in control of the game after conceding a goal.

Elliot Moore also had an assist for the Jags, who will host Keene on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. and Alvarado on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., both at MISD Multipurpose Stadium