The Midlothian High softball team took it on the chin a few times in the Highway 287 Classic tournament on their home diamond, but salvaged a pair of victories on Saturday to get back to .500 on the year.

The Lady Panthers scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as they defeated Van, 5-1. Maddie Morrow was 2-for-3 with a double at the plate and Kylie Hoggatt drove in two runs with a triple. Carsen Kitchens and Bailey Hughes also tripled in the win.

MHS ended the tournament later Saturday with a 10-0 run-rule shutout of North Dallas. Morgan Ward and Maddie Meachem each had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, and Annelise Barlow was 2-for-3 as well.

The Lady Panthers suffered a 25-7 loss to Keller and a 6-4 loss to Lubbock Coronado on Thursday to open the tournament, then lost 10-2 to North Forney and 14-0 to Paris North Lamar on Friday.

The Lady Panthers (7-7) will travel to Greenville for a non-district game on Friday at 6 p.m., and will sneak in one final non-district affair at Azle on Monday at 6 p.m. before opening District 14-5A play at Waco University on Tuesday at 5 p.m.