PALMER — Zoe Isom set a new school record for strikeouts in a game, fanning 13 as the undefeated and Class 4A No. 3-ranked Heritage High School softball team took a 9-3 non-district road victory over Palmer on Tuesday night.

Isom improved to 9-0 in the pitcher’s circle and also batted 2-for-4 with an RBI. Kylee Murillo was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Jo Lenzer added a two-run home run.

The win followed a highly successful weekend for the Jags (13-0), who finished a perfect 5-0 at the Glen Rose tournament.

On Thursday, the Jags breezed to two wins, beating Paradise, 20-5, and Clifton, 10-0.

The Jags continued tourney play on Friday with a 10-0 rout of Peaster, followed by a 5-1 win over host Glen Rose. Lenzer and Murillo each had a hit and RBI against Glen Rose, and Lacey Harrison and Haley Warren both had doubles.

On Saturday, HHS wrapped up the tournament with a 14-1 rout of Dublin. Lenzer was 3-for-5 with two RBI, while Warren and Elizabeth Schmidt each added two hits, a double and two RBI. Harrison had two RBI as well, Isom doubled and Murillo tripled as part of the Jags’ 13-hit attack.

The schedule for this weekend’s Johnson County Clash tournament has changed for the Jags. Their games for Thursday have been switched to Cleburne High School, where they will face Krum at 5 p.m. and Harker Heights at 6:30. They will travel back to Glen Rose for a non-district game next Tuesday.