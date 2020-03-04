COLLEYVILLE — The Midlothian High School baseball team had a mixed bag of results in the Colleyville Heritage tournament, picking up two wins, two losses and a tie in their opening action of the year.

The Panthers started off with a 4-4 tie against El Paso Bel Air on Thursday, after the game reached the time limit after six innings. Nathan Humphreys and Ryan McCaskill each batted 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Josh Oliver finished 2-for-2 with a triple and RBI. Humphreys also doubled and scored two runs.

Later Thursday, MHS earned its first win of the season, beating Keller Fossil Ridge, 10-3, behind an eight-run third inning. Jackson Cox, Hunter Colburn, Humphreys, Chris Tomlinson, Hunter Rainwater and Garrett Bourgeois each drove in runs during the inning. Tomlinson added a homer in the fourth.

The Panthers came back on Friday and posted another snowman in the top of the sixth to beat Canyon Randall, 10-4. Tomlinson was 3-for-4 with three RBI, and Humphreys, Bourgeois and Patrick Hudson chipped in with two hits each.

MHS ended the tournament with a 9-3 loss to Grapevine on Friday night and a 5-2 loss to Colleyville Heritage on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers will travel to Waxahachie for the annual Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament starting on Thursday. They will take on Mansfield Legacy at Waxahachie High School at 10 a.m., then the scene will shift to Richards Park, where the Panthers will face Birdville at 3 p.m. They will play host Waxahachie at 5 p.m. Friday at Richards Park.