ENNIS — The Midlothian High School boys’ soccer team traveled to Ennis on Tuesday night and earned an exciting 3-2 win in a drama filled match.

The Panthers went up 10 minutes into the match on a Tanner Henderson rocket from a Ryan Tate assist. The scored stayed at 1-0 until the fireworks started with 13 minutes left in the match.

The Lions found the back of the net twice in five minutes to take the lead. Undaunted, the Panthers bounced back quickly to score twice with less than five minutes left, starting with a Henderson tap in from a Justin Barnett shot to equalize. Barnett turned right around, collecting a Robert Maldonado pass, dribbling several players and covering over 50 yards to slot the ball cleanly past the Lions' keeper for the 3-2 win.

On Friday night, the Panthers fell, 4-1, to Joshua at the Roesler Athletic Complex for their first district loss. The Panthers created a number of scoring chances and hit the crossbar twice before Barnett earned the goal from a Juan Martinez assist.

The Panthers are 8-5-7 overall and 5-1-4 in district. They host Corsicana Friday night at the Roesler Athletic Complex.

14-5A girls: MHS 3, Ennis 0

ENNIS — The MHS Panther soccer girls traveled to Ennis Tuesday night and returned home with a shutout win.

After playing a lackluster first half, the Panthers came out inspired with some halftime adjustments. Kaleigh Naizer netted the hat trick, with assists coming from Tori Sorrels, Sydnee Garner, and Emma Best. The steady Panther backline and goalkeeper Zoe Boldt got another shutout.

The team also earned a hard fought 1-0 victory over Joshua on Friday night at the Roesler Athletic Complex. Mariah Griffin grabbed the game-winner less than a minute into the match from a Naizer assist.

The girls are 16-1-2 on the year, 10-0-0 in district and will host Corsicana Friday night at the Roesler Athletic Complex.