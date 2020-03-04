President Donald Trump weighed in on Super Tuesday results Wednesday morning, focusing mainly on his claim that the Democrats are plotting to deny the nomination to his favored candidate, Bernie Sanders.

"The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN!" Trump tweeted early Wednesday after a series of primaries generated more convention delegates for Joe Biden.

Trump has repeatedly suggested he would like to run against Sanders, believing him to be the easiest Democrat to beat.

At the very least, the Trump campaign would like to divide the Democrats – and depress voter turnout – by telling Sanders supporters their man is being cheated by the party establishment. That's the same claim they made in 2016 when Sanders lost to Hillary Clinton, and there is evidence that some Sanders backers stayed home or even voted for Trump that November.

In his post-Super Tuesday tweets, Trump also attacked Elizabeth Warren for staying in the race, saying she is drawing progressive votes away from Sanders. Calling her "selfish," Trump tweeted that "she has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship.

He also said Warren helped Biden win Massachusetts, saying "the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts. It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!"

- David Jackson

Trump slams Sessions, who faces Alabama run-off President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday he will back Jeff Sessions' opponent Tommy Tuberville in the Alabama Republican primary for Senate.

A frequent target of the president, the former attorney general didn't win enough votes Tuesday to become the GOP nominee outright. He now faces a run-off election against Tuberville, the former head football coach at Auburn University.

"This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt," Trump tweeted. "Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!"

The run-off will happen later this month. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in the November general election.

Trump blames Sessions for not stopping a special counsel investigation of Russian election interference in 2016 and as a result has frequently criticized his former attorney general.

The president did not explicitly endors Tuberville – but he served notice he is paying attention to Sessions' fate.

– David Jackson

Bloomberg campaign will reassess after Super Tuesday Billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg will reassess his presidential campaign Wednesday after Super Tuesday results showed him trailing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, multiple news agencies reported.

Despite dropping more than a half billion dollars on his campaign since it launched at the end of November – a figure that dwarfs the spending of his Democratic rivals – American Samoa was the only of the 15 contests on Tuesday in which he emerged victorious. He also picked up delegates in other states, but he failed to win any in others where he spent heavily, such as Virginia.

“No matter how many delegates we win tonight, we have done something no one thought was possible," the former New York City mayor said. “In just three months, we’ve gone from 1% in the polls to being a contender for the Democratic nomination."

But as a contender, Bloomberg now lags both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders by more than 300 delegates.

Bloomberg flew back to New York on Tuesday after campaigning in Florida, which votes March 17. NBC News reported he is going to New York "to huddle with top advisers."

Bloomberg's national press secretary Julie Wood downplayed the significance of the campaign meeting planned for Wednesday.

"Any campaign would reassess after tonight, after next week, after any time there was a vote," Wood said in a tweet. "This doesn't mean anything."

- William Cummings

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders traded Super Tuesday punches Super Tuesday lived up to the hype with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders trading punches all night.

But by early Wednesday morning, it was clear Biden was the new frontrunner and some of the other candidates, such as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, face a tough road ahead in terms of catching the front of the pack.

Texas was the last state to be called early Wednesday morning and provided Biden with his biggest win in a night filled with victories.

What states did everybody win? Here are the states each candidate won during Super Tuesday. Maine was still being counted as of 4 am EST.

Joe Biden: Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas Bernie Sanders: California, Vermont, Colorado, Utah Mike Bloomberg: American Somoa How many delegates does each candidate have? The number of delegates will likely continue to change as Super Tuesday results keep rolling in. But the Associated Press tracker shows Biden as the leader following last night's results.

Biden 453 Sanders 382 Warren 50 Bloomberg 44 Gabbard 1 Black voters pushed Biden to victory Black voters, who pushed Biden to victory in South Carolina, were also the key voting bloc behind Biden's wins in several states like North Carolina, Virginia and Alabama.

According to exit polls, 63% of black voters in Virginia supported Biden compared to 18% who backed Sanders. North Carolina saw similar numbers, with 63% of black voters backing Biden and only 16% supporting Sanders. In Alabama, 72% of black voters supported Biden compared to 12% for Sanders.

How did Biden do it?: How Joe Biden roared back on Super Tuesday and what it means for the next contests with Bernie Sanders

What happened to Elizabeth Warren? It was a disastrous Super Tuesday for Warren, headlined by an embarrassing loss in her home state of Massachusetts where she finished a distant third.

Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts, all but disappeared on a night when the Democratic presidential primary turned into a head-to-head race between Biden and Sanders.

She not only won zero states, she didn’t finish second in any primary. Her Massachusetts finish was actually her top-performing result and the only state where she won more than 20% of the vote.

Warren, who led national polls in the fall, appeared to finish above the 15% viability threshold in only a handful of states, meaning she will leave Super Tuesday with far fewer delegates than the two frontrunners.

Biden was declared the winner of Massachusetts by the Associated Press. With nearly half of precincts reporting, Biden had 34% of the vote, followed by Sanders with 26%, and Warren with 21%.

Contributing: Joey Garrison, Rebecca Morin, Jeanine Santucci