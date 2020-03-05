The future of banking has arrived for First Community Bank (FCB) customers with the launch of new interactive teller machines (ITMs). The new ITMs feature upgraded technology and improved functionality over traditional ATMs, including the ability to interact live with an FCB teller during bank hours.

Although similar technology is being used in the market, FCB is the first community bank to provide ITMs to its Coastal Bend customers. FCB began installing ITMs in November 2019; nine are already operational with six more scheduled to be installed by the end of March 2020. Once completed, FCB will have the most ITM locations of any Coastal Bend financial institution.

The new ITMs provide a touchscreen, two-way video option to speak with, in English or Spanish, an FCB teller located in a new Corpus Christi South Tower call center. Enhanced features of the live teller interaction include the ability to ask questions and discuss transactions, just as a customer would in person at a bank location; make loan payments; deposit funds without an envelope or deposit slip; and withdraw cash, even in $1 increments. Customers can still use the new ITMs for traditional ATM functions 24/7, including withdrawals and deposits. Live teller assistance is currently available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.–6 p.m., with extended hours scheduled to begin in fall 2020.

“ATMs are so convenient, but the new ITMs are changing the way our customers bank for the better,” said First Community Bank President and CEO Wes Hoskins. “We are already getting great feedback from those who have utilized the new machines. It’s such a convenience and just one more way we are working to provide enhanced services to our Coastal Bend customers.”

Of the nine operational ITMs, three are in Corpus Christi (the Timbergate Drive bank drive-thru, and inside the South Tower and Everhart locations); two in Alice (bank drive-thru and Front Street standalone drive-thru); one in Orange Grove (standalone drive-thru); one in Ingleside (standalone drive-thru), as well as the drive-thru Kingsville and Portland bank locations. Installation is underway on the remaining six ITMs at the drive-thru of the Alameda, Everhart, Padre Island, Rockport and Victoria bank locations, as well as a standalone drive-thru location at Rodd Field in Corpus Christi. The existing walk-up ATMs will remain in the downtown Corpus Christi bank and inside CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Alice.

Security features of the new ITMs include a special screen that blurs visible information unless you are directly in front of the display. Customers can communicate with a teller using built-in speakers or the touchscreen keyboard; a handset is also available at the walk-up locations.

Just like a traditional ATM, the ITM machine does not accept, or dispense coins. However, customers who would like to cash a check using the ITM teller may do so by opting to donate the “cents” portion of their check to the “Coin for Change” program, benefitting dozens of Coastal Bend charities and organizations through FCB’s Others 1st Project.

Learn more about First Community Bank at fcbot.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.