Ongoing

Storytimes – 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays (preschool), 4 p.m. Thursdays (elementary-school age), Van Alstyne Public Library, 151 W. Cooper St.; cityofvanalstyne.us/departments/library/

Van Alstyne Senior Center Bingo - 12:30 p.m. Thursdays (free); 148 S. Main St.; cityofvanalstyne.us/about/facilities/senior-center/

March 14

Live music - 6-9 p.m. (second Saturday monthly); Van Alstyne Senior Center, 148 S. Main St.; 903-482-6341, cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-senior-center/

Live music - 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Crush with Eyeliner, The Cowboy Club, 15027 US HWY 75, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/194204995113461/

March 16

Winding Road Book Club - noon-1 p.m., Van Alstyne Public Library, 151 W. Cooper St., Van Alstyne; https://cityofvanalstyne.us/departments/library/

Howe ISD Board meeting - 6 p.m. (third Mondy monthly), Howe ISD Administration Office, 105 W. Tutt St., Howe; howeisd.net

March 17

Howe City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (third Tuesday monthly), Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St., Howe; cityofhowe.org

March 18

Van Alstyne Planning & Zoning meeting - 7:30-8:30 p.m., City Hall, 152 N. Main Drive, Van Alstyne; vanalstyneedc.com

March 19

Van Alstyne and Anna high schools’ jazz band concert - 7 p.m., Van Alstyne High School cafeteria, 1722 N. Waco St., Van Alstyne

Karaoke - 9 p.m., The Cowboy Club, 15027 US HWY 75, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/pg/cowboyclubvatx/events/?ref=page_internal

March 20

Karaoke - 9 p.m., The Cowboy Club, 15027 US HWY 75, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/pg/cowboyclubvatx/events/?ref=page_internal

March 21

Karaoke - 9 p.m., The Cowboy Club, 15027 US HWY 75, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/pg/cowboyclubvatx/events/?ref=page_internal

March 23

Dot’s March Madness event - 6-8 p.m., Van Alstyne High School, 1722 N. Waco St., Van Alstyne; ses.vanalstyneisd.org/apps/events/2020/3/23/7192363/?id=0

March 24

Railcar Mini Market - 3-6 p.m., Palladium Van Alstyne Senior Living, 870 Blassingame Ave.; facebook.com/events/654505595366822/

March 25

Van Alstyne Newcomers Coffee - 8:30 a.m., 152 SW Main St., Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/546999746026739/

March 26

Karaoke - 9 p.m., The Cowboy Club, 15027 US HWY 75, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/pg/cowboyclubvatx/events/?ref=page_internal

March 28

Live music - 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Robby White, The Cowboy Club, 15027 US HWY 75, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/556425751882182/

April 4

Friends of the Library 1st Saturday Breakfast - 7-10 a.m., Van Alstyne Community Center, 262 N. Preston St.; friendsofvalibrary.com.

April 6

Live music - 6:30 p.m., April N. Smith, El Patio Escondido, 495 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne; elpatioescondido.net

April 11

Live Music – 6-9 p.m. (second Saturday monthly); Van Alstyne Senior Center, 148 S. Main St.; 903-482-6341, cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-senior-center/

April 14

Van Alstyne City Council meeting - 6:30 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N. Main Drive, Van Alstyne; cityofvanalstyne.us

April 18

Howe ISD Bulldog Run and Health Fair - 8:30 a.m. (1-mile walk), 9 a.m. (5K ), $10-$20, Howe Middle School Gym, 300 Beatrice St., Howe; howeisd.net

April 19

Spring Festival - 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 919 Spence Road, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/holy-family-catholic-parish-van-alstyne/spring-festival/472214396746465/

April 20

Winding Road Book Club - Winding Road Book Club - noon-1 p.m., Van Alstyne Public Library, 151 W. Cooper St., Van Alstyne; https://cityofvanalstyne.us/departments/library/

Howe ISD Board meeting - 6 p.m., Howe ISD Administration Office, 105 W. Tutt St., Howe; howeisd.net

April 21

Railcar Farmers Market of Van Alstyne - 4-7 p.m. (Tuesdays weekly through Sept. 29), Main Street and Cooper Street; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/?event_time_id=2631348443645898

Howe City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (third Tuesday monthly), Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St., Howe; cityofhowe.org

April 29

Van Alstyne Newcomers Coffee - 8:30 a.m., 152 SW Main St., Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/546999746026739/

April 30

Howe High School Band concert - 6:30 p.m., Howe High School, 200 Ponderosa Road, Howe; howeisd.net

Submit items for the Community Calendar to lferguson@heralddemocrat.com.