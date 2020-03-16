Brownwood ISD's March 2020 Spotlight teache is Ms. Kerri Castaneda. Ms. Castaneda is a Chemistry teacher at Brownwood High School (BHS). A former BHS graduate, Ms. Casteneda earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Howard Payne University in 2013. She returned to BHS as a teacher in 2016.

Ms. Castaneda is a dedicated teacher who works hard and builds lasting relationships with her students to continue helping them well beyond high school. Ms. Castenada has begun to teach Dual Enrollment OnRamps courses in Chemistry, and her students continue to thrive in her classes.

Brownwood ISD is proud to announce Ms. Kimber Bennett as our March 2020 Spotlight staff member. Ms. Bennett is a Counselor at Woodland Heights Elementary. Bennett graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She holds Masters degrees in Educational Administration and in Counseling, both from Tarleton State University.

Bennett has been with Brownwood ISD since 1994, though she also worked in the district from 1985-1990. Ms. Bennett, or Queen Bennett, as the kids refer to her, is greatly loved on her campus. She attends parent meetings, arranges mentoring services for students, and supports families in need. Ms. Bennett teaches kids to use their words and actions to encourage and build each other up. In addition, Ms. Bennett has headed up the Woodland Heights Green Team for the last 12 years, a recycling group that promotes responsibility and leadership among the students. Queen Bennett is a sassy, recycling, Diet Coke loving, and tutu wearing force to be reckoned with. Brownwood ISD is grateful to have this dedicated and positive force supporting our students.