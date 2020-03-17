State law makes it illegal to charge "exorbitant or excessive" prices for disinfecting supplies, medicine and other items needed to combat the new coronavirus.

The statewide emergency that Gov. Greg Abbott declared Friday also triggered a ban on price gouging for water, food, batteries, lodging, fuel, building materials or "another necessity" — a catch-all provision that includes, for a pandemic, cleaning products and safety supplies.

By Monday afternoon, 255 price-gouging complaints had been filed with the Texas attorney general’s office, which is in charge of investigating price violations.

The most common complaints were for prices on toilet paper, bottled water and hand sanitizer, with most of the complaints coming out of Houston and Dallas, spokeswoman Kayleigh Date said Monday.

Under state law, those found to be taking financial advantage of the coronavirus emergency could be forced to reimburse customers and can be sued for up to $10,000 per violation, with the penalty jumping to $250,000 if elderly customers were targeted, Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

"My office will work aggressively to prevent disaster scams and stands ready to prosecute any price gouger who takes advantage of those taking precautions and looking for safety and supplies," Paxton said.

The state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act bars people and businesses from charging exorbitant prices during a disaster declared by the Texas governor or U.S. president, triggering possible fines and restitution.

Criminal penalties may apply to those who seek to hide or destroy evidence of price gouging once served with a civil investigative demand by Paxton’s office. Violators can receive up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the attorney general’s office sued five businesses for charging excessive prices for gas during the evacuation and reached settlement agreements that required more than 60 gas stations to refund a total of more than $300,000 to customers.

Targeted businesses had charged $4 to $10 per gallon for gas during the crisis.

Price-gouging complaints can be filed with the attorney general’s office at (800) 621-0508 or on the consumer protection page of the agency’s website.