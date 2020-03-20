Just days into local restrictions that shuttered restaurants and limited gatherings to 10 or fewer people to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Austin-area food banks began seeing their volunteers and donations dwindle.

In addition to helping thousands who already struggle with food insecurity, the food banks are expecting increased demands as businesses close and workers lose jobs.

In recent weeks, food banks in states hit hard by the coronavirus have been struggling with recruiting and retaining volunteers and stocking up on cleaning supplies and important staples. Boxes stuffed with canned and dried goods are ready to give out, but most lack hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes, which now are in short supply.

Derrick Chubbs, president of the Central Texas Food Bank, said the bank, which covers 21 counties in Central Texas, has a long history of responding to emergencies and disasters, but nothing quite like the fallout from the coronavirus. Even so, he said he and his colleagues at food banks throughout the state have an idea of what is coming.

"We will experience a dramatic increase in need for our services in the coming weeks and months," he said.

Records from feedingamerica.org show about 15% of Travis County’s population was food insecure in 2017. City data show that for Austin, the number hovered between 15% and 18% from 2011 through 2016.

To meet that need, volunteers will be critical. Under normal circumstances the bank could have up to 120 volunteers working two shifts each day. Last year, 28,000 people volunteered at the bank, he said.

But with new directives from the city limiting gatherings, Chubbs said the bank has adjusted to two separate groups of 25 in each shift and hopes to add a third shift to keep pace. A waiver from the city allows the bank to bring in 25 people, as opposed to 10, as is the case for most of the city.

"That decline has a pretty significant impact on how much food we get prepared to distribute," he said.

Food, supply shortage

Volunteers are building emergency kits with items such as peanut butter, canned tuna, low-sodium vegetables and other shelf-stable foods that can be picked up with minimal to no contact. But the bank hasn’t been able to include any kind of sanitizers. Chubbs said the bank is trying to prepare now for what the need could be in coming weeks, or even months.

"I think our shelves will empty within the next 30 to 45 days," he said. "By empty, I mean having the types of food we need to support our 21 counties."

Aside from preparing food, simply getting it has become a challenge. The food bank relies heavily on local grocers for donations, but with shelves throughout the city picked clean, those donations have fallen off.

"That means I now have to buy that food," Chubbs said. "Fortunately, we have access to the Feeding America network, and we’re not automatically limited to having to purchase locally. We have relationships with vendors across the country. It’s slowed down, but it hasn't grinded to a halt."

The situation, however, is further complicated by the cancellation of Reggae Fest, the biggest annual fundraiser for the bank. Chubbs said monetary donations have increased recently, but they need to keep going up to keep people fed.

For now, the bank is in decent shape, Chubbs said, but it covers a large area, and more people might find themselves struggling to find or pay for food, especially restaurant workers, bartenders and other employees whose work has dried up.

"We distribute food to 46,000 to 50,000 Central Texans every week," Chubbs said. "COVID-19 did not create fewer hungry people. They still expect us to be there for them. This response is going to be on top of that."

Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the state association that represents all food banks in Texas, said the squeeze is being felt in other cities too.

"Most immediately, sanitation supplies are something that we are in very bad need of. We have appealed to the state to keep us in mind, but their first priority is first responders and health care," she said. "Banks in larger areas — Houston, San Antonio, North Texas — they all have already been asked to help respond in a variety of different ways. We are seeing their supplies dwindle."

Feeding Texas helps food banks communicate with state and federal officials to make sure they are accessing all available resources to provide food to people who need it. Cole said food banks need their help now more than ever.

"We really need immediate intervention at the fed level to make sure food banks have commodities they need to meet demand," she said.

Giving back

The coronavirus has not kept everyone away from the bank. On Wednesday, volunteers hustled around a conveyor belt stuffing white boxes with canned goods and other essentials people will probably need in coming days.

Ayden Ellerbe, 9, energetically grabbed a can of Campbell’s soup in each hand and jammed them into boxes as they slid past, making quick work of small cardboard pallets and tossing them aside before starting on the next.

Ayden’s mom, Angel Morrison, a social work graduate student at the University of Texas, brought him to volunteer with her, as both found unexpected free time.

"We’re at home, and we want to make a difference," she said. "We donated and wanted to do more, so we asked how we could get involved."

For Ayden, a fourth grader at Caraway Elementary School in Round Rock, this is his first time volunteering at the bank, but not the first new responsibility he’s picked up as a result of the coronavirus.

"I’m trying to stop biting my nails," he said. He also volunteered to take care of his class pet, a hamster named Burrito, for spring break. But it seems Burrito will be staying with him longer than expected.

For Marti Flicker, 26, volunteering has been a relief from worry. Flicker was laid off from a hospitality startup last week and has since been applying for jobs.

"I’m super anxious and really nervous about what I need to do next," she said. The food bank has given her time away from her home, social interactions and a workout.

"If you can’t go to the gym, this is a great alternative," she said as she rapidly pivoted between stacks of canned goods and the conveyor belt. "I was sweating a lot earlier."

Chubbs said workers are cleaning the bank frequently and keeping groups small to protect staffers and volunteers. He urged people who are healthy or low-risk to chip in if possible, or to donate money.

"This is a pretty unprecedented scenario we’re facing here. When I talk to my peers at other food banks in other cities, they’re also concerned," Chubbs said. "But at the end of the day, we are an essential service to our community, and we have to be here."

Anyone in need of food can access a map of locations where people can get groceries, hot meals or kids meals at www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/food-assistance/get-food-now.