This is a tough time for many of us right now and Big Cup Eatery is vowing to make things easier for its customers by providing giveaways as well as delivery services.

Big Cup Eatery is giving away gift baskets to two recipients a week through the end of April, complete with two full meals, snacks and all the dressings.

“We saw these problems coming so we decided to do whatever we can for people in need, because they can’t drive, they have some health issues or they struggle with money,” said Patricia Simmons, owner of Big Cup Eatery with her husband Cliff.

If anyone would like to nominate a person for the gift basket, private message Big Cup Eatery on Facebook and the winners will stay anonymous. Delivery can and will be made available if requested.

Big Cup Eatery is also offering curbside along with free delivery with a $20 minimum purchase to any customer who resides within eight miles of the restaurant.

“We have been having a lot of messages from people who are in bad situations,” Simmons said. “Some of them can pick up the food but we have been delivering too.”

Simmons said she plans to keep Big Cup Eatery open for takeout, free delivery and curbside.

“We love Glen Rose community,” she said. “We always have a lot of support from them and we feel this is a way to give back. At the same time, we are trying to keep our business alive, not just for us as owners, but for all employees we have. We hope and pray that this bad situation ends soon, and everyone comes through in good health.”

For more information, call Big Cup Eatery at 254-897-3841.