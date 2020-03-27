The Round Rock City Council held its last in-person meeting until further notice Thursday evening.

Inside the City Council chambers at City Hall, seats were taped off to ensure city officials and any visitors practiced social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Chairs behind the council dais were also placed at a further distance.

According to Friday news release, the city will begin implementing videoconferencing through the Zoom videoconferencing app for public meetings starting Wednesday. The digital meet-ups will continue until further notice to enforce social distancing.

While the technology allows council members and board and commission members to attend meetings without being physically present, members still have the option of meeting at the chambers.

The technology allows the public to watch the meetings live and comment during public hearings.

Thursday’s meeting offered an opportunity for council members to offer words of support for the community. Mayor Craig Morgan said it has been painful to see the pandemic’s effect on the community, including small businesses.

“Two weeks ago we had a thriving downtown, and when you go through it now, it looks like a ghost town,” he said.

Morgan encouraged the public provide donations to the Round Rock Cares, a charitable fund launched this week to give financial support for small businesses.

“If we can do our part just a little bit to get people back to normalcy as soon as possible, then I think we’ve all done our job,” he said.

Council Member Matt Baker encouraged seniors who are running short on food or other necessities to reach out to nonprofits such as the Round Rock Area Serving Center and Senior Access.

“We will get somebody to deliver food and necessities so you don’t have to get out of your house,” he said.

Council members also thanked city staff for their work to keep city operations going smoothly and reminded citizens to continue practicing social distancing.

“Round Rock does care,” said Council Member Hilda Montgomery. “Take care of yourselves. Take care of each other and let’s be safe.”

Drainage improvements on Main Street

Thursday’s meeting included council approval of a $63,027 amendment to a $2.39 million construction contract to build six parklets along East Main Street. City staff said the amended contract with G. Hyatt Construction Inc. addresses drainage issues that became apparent during construction.

“We’ve always been a little bit fearful that when we started working in the downtown area ― consistent with challenges we’ve found in some of the work we’ve done in the area over the last decade or so ― that we might run into some issues," said Transportation Director Gary Hudder. “That’s what occurred here.”

One downtown business on Main Street has experienced flooding in its basement because of recent heavy rain, Hudder said.

The council also approved rezoning 28.8 acres near Red Bud Lane and County Road 122 for Chester Ranch, a proposed single-family home development, according to city documents.

Developer Steve Meid, founder of Pinehurst Builders, said preliminary plans for the project include 62 single-family homes ranging between 1,500-4,500 square feet with a price range between $300,000 and $500,000.