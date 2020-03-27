Twenty-three people have died in Texas because of the new coronavirus, the Department of State Health Services reported Friday.

The agency’s tally, which is updated each day at noon, did not include Travis County’s first coronavirus-related death, which officials reported Friday afternoon.

The death toll is a five-person increase from Thursday. A week ago, the state coronavirus death toll was just five. On Tuesday it was 11.

More than 1,730 positive cases were reported Friday — a 24% increase from the day before — with 137 cases in Travis County. The health agency reported 23,666 total tests were given to Texans. That figure is a 10.5% increase from the day before.

Dallas County has reported seven deaths, the highest number in the state, and Bexar County reported five.

The agency’s number does not include Travis County’s first death because officials reported the case after the agency updated its dashboard for the day.

Austin and Travis County officials said a woman over 70 with significant underlying health conditions was the counties first confirmed coronavirus death.

Closer to Austin, Comal and Bell counties each have reported one death.

So far, 105 out of 254 counties are reporting cases. That’s a huge increase from Sunday, when just 43 counties were reporting cases and Gov. Greg Abbott rejected calls to issue a shelter-in-place order statewide, as leaders in most large counties have done.

Abbott said then that the virus hadn’t reached more than 200 counties, so it wasn’t necessary to extend tighter restrictions to those counties. Scientists have said his logic was flawed, that it was likely that many rural counties were home to infected people and that the lack of reporting from those counties reflected a lack of testing.

Now, the only wide swaths of the state with no reported cases are the Big Bend area, parts of the panhandle and South Plains east of Lubbock, and in stretches of South Texas.

Abbott declared a state of disaster in Texas two weeks ago and has since issued a number of orders to close restaurant dining rooms, bars, schools and gyms, restrict visitations in nursing homes and keep Texans from gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

He issued an emergency order Thursday requiring air travelers from U.S. coronavirus hot spots — New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans — to self-quarantine upon arrival in Texas.

The order came as officials reported, for the first time, the number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals statewide since the crisis started. One hundred people around the state had been hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.