The first Texas native wildflower that became ingrained in my memory happened to me while working on saving a historical Texas ranch headquarters was a little purple, aster flower. It was a single stem flower that sometimes grew in massive patches. Its growth pattern was correlated with rainfall amounts for that year.

I went on to learn about more wildflowers thanks to Zoe Kirkpatrick’s book, “Wildflowers of the Western Plains: A Field Guide,” (may her soul RIP). However, the purple aster flower in question, as I learned, was the Tahoka daisy, Machaeranthera tanacetifolia, or tansy aster.

Lately, it has become a passion of mine to learn how wildflowers got their names. How did such a small purple aster get the name of a small Texas town?

Let’s begin with a bit of history- the area of Texas known as the Llano Estacado. The Llano Estacado was a prairie we all could only dream of. It was a sea of unending grasses, with hardly a tree in sight, with maybe a lone cholla cactus or a yucca in bloom. Seemingly like Nessie of Loch Ness breaking the water with her head only to go back under disappearing. The Llano Estacado was literally a waving sea of grass on land.

As the area slowly developed, people moved in seeking their fortunes. Some made their fortunes in the cattle industry. Just a few of the big names that established ranches on the Llano were C.C. Slaughter, David DeVitt, and the XIT Ranch.

One of the first things ranchers did was fence in their rangelands. They strung miles of barbed wire fences to keep their cattle at home. Once the fences went up and the grazing began the sea of grasses slowly disappeared.

With the advent of ranching came cowboys, ranch hands, and the women who often kept those men alive to do their jobs.

Rancher C.C. Slaughter liked acquiring ranch land to lease for his cattle. In 1897 he acquired a lease of 140,000 acres known as Tahoka Lake Ranch in Lynn County and through a foreclosure sale, later in 1898, he bought the land and hired Jack Alley to run the ranch for him. Six years later Slaughter sold the ranch to Alley.

Alley’s wife, Effie Paralee, was not a typical woman who sat home while her husband was out working cattle. Effie always rode herd with her husband, the cowboys, and the cattle.

Legend has it that Effie, first discovered a tiny purple aster flower emerging from the ground at the Tahoka Lake Ranch in 1898. Can you imagine walking on the ranch and discovering this little purple aster with a yellow center? After this nothing much is known about Effie.

It took another twenty-five years for the purple aster to get noticed again, this time by a Lubbock woman named Roberta Myrick. One day while driving south of Lubbock, probably on a dirt road, a lavender colored flower caught her eye. It must have been a rainy season for she said it was almost a shrub like plant covered in purple flowers. Roberta got out of her car and dug up the daisy plant and took it back to Lubbock and planted it. As the plant went to seed, she saved the seeds and sent them to a Pennsylvania seed company which in turn sent the seeds to New York.

Eventually the seeds ended up in the Burpee Seed Catalog. How the seeds got in the catalog is not clear, but the seeds were featured in their catalogs starting about 1925. As of 2020, Burpee has been selling seeds for 143 years.

Only a few detail of Roberta’s life are known and no known photograph of her survives. But what is known is, Roberta was the first woman to own and drive her own car in Lubbock County. She was a charter member of the Lubbock Garden Club. Most importantly, she loved working with rare flowers. Roberta died at the age of eighty in 1948.

The daisy was officially named by Carl Sigismund Kunth in 1832 as the prairie aster. Kunth was a German botanist who categorized and named a diversity of plants

More specifically Tahoka Daisy is a hardy upright sprawling annual native to the mid-western United States. It is quite easy to recognize by the purple dense, compact leaves which are deeply divided into many narrow segments. The Tahoka Daisy is an aster-family wildflower with two-inch lavender-blue flowers, a golden-yellow center, and green, fern-like foliage. They prefer sandy or gravelly soil in full sun with a blooming period from May-September.