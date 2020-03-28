Healthcare has been a one-way street on the South Plains for years.

Some patients may start in a rural facility and then, as needed, move to a hospital in Lubbock, a medical hub for a large area of the state and eastern New Mexico.

The coronavirus pandemic could change that as rural hospitals, pressed for resources and funding with many shuttered in recent years, are a key part of the state’s health system.

“It’s been that way for years and years,” explained Dr. Craig Rhyne, regional chief medical officer at Covenant Health. “Now, as we start thinking about surge capacity and overwhelming the number of hospital beds or potentially ICU beds here in Lubbock, it is entirely possible that we may be asking our rural partners to help us with alternative sites of care. In other words, moving patients that they can care for back out to the rural facilities.”

The need is not there yet, as Lubbock has not so far seen quite the surge many other urban areas have during the global coronavirus pandemic. As of Friday, five COVID-19 patients were being treated in Lubbock hospitals.

But facilities of all sizes are doing what they can to prepare.

The Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, or TORCH, reports the approximately 7,500 rural hospital beds in Texas among 157 facilities could help with “urban overflow.”

The group suggests it makes more sense to send rural COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization to urban facilities that have greater intensive care capacity and ventilators. Patients in need of other general care could be moved to rural centers.

The Wall Street Journal last week listed Lubbock as one of the best-prepared medical regions in the U.S. to handle the coronavirus outbreak based on hospital bed availability.

According to 2018 data from the American Hospital Association, Lubbock has about 1,800 total hospital beds. Before the pandemic hit locally, city facilities were regularly at capacity for tertiary care, A-J Media learned in a January interview with Covenant Health officials. There are about 300 beds in intensive care units.

A ProPublica data analysis suggests the Lubbock region would need to expand bed capacity in a moderate coronavirus scenario. The analysis considers a moderate situation to be if 40% of the referral region’s population contracted the disease over 12 months and 8% required hospital care.

Rural hospitals could offer some relief, TORCH proposes, though staffing and equipment resources could lead to a bottleneck.

Don McBeath, governmental relations and advocacy director for TORCH, said the challenge now is to keep rural hospitals open and ready if they are needed.

“Most of these hospitals have four, five, six days of cash flow. Really, the only way they’re meeting payroll, is that they hope enough insurance payments come in by the time they have to cut payroll checks,” McBeath said. “That was a situation before we even heard of COVID-19.”

With the statewide postponement of elective procedures and advisement to not go to a doctor’s office unless it’s an emergency, McBeath said many rural hospitals were described as ghost towns last week.

“That’s the new crisis for us this week,” McBeath said on Wednesday.

McBeath said rural hospitals at least have time to plan. Administrators are able to see what is, and what is not, working elsewhere. Medical supplies depleted during the normal flu season can be re-stocked, even as the personal protective equipment supply chain is strained.

Planning is what Jerry Jasper, CEO of Brownfield Regional Medical Center, is doing right now. Terry County had four confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and the Brownfield facility is testing for others. Jasper said on Friday they have screened over 100 people and conducted about 25 actual tests, using a private provider.

The Brownfield hospital is licensed for 46 beds, Jasper said, but they are staffed and run 26.

“We can increase bed capacity, but unless we have nurses, extra bed capacity does us no good,” Jasper said.

Staffing is a concern for rural hospitals’ ability to handle COVID-19, said both McBeath and Jasper. If a caregiver contracted the virus, and it spread to others on staff, it would tax the whole team.

A hospital Brownfield’s size may have two or three nurses on the clock at a time. Jasper said they’re the most important staff in a small hospital.

“Rural hospitals run such a tight ship on nurses that if I lost a couple of nurses, it would cripple this hospital to even take care of normal patients,” Jasper said. “That’s where it’s really scary.”

Jasper said he is glad he operates a hospital on the South Plains and not in New York City, or even Dallas or Houston. The spread of coronavirus has not looked the same here as in other areas.

Being proactive, he said, can help keep it that way.