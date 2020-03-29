A driver was killed and another was injured in a collision on FM 973 in Southeast Austin early Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded at 5:09 a.m. to the two-vehicle wreck at FM 973 and Pearce Lane.

A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene. The second driver was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Authorities did not immediately release the identity of the drivers or provide any other details about the circumstances of the crash.

This story is developing; check back for updates.