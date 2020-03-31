Tuesday forecast for Austin: The month will end with sunshine and mild temperatures, making for a pretty perfect day!

Partly sunny skies will gradually become sunny during the day, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures will peak at a high near 75 degrees, forecasters said.

The day’s expected temperatures are right around normal, according to climate data. March 31 in Austin typically records a high of 76 degrees and a low of 55 degrees, according to the data.

Skies will be mostly clear at night as temperatures dip to a low around 51 degrees, forecasters said.

Wednesday will be dry and warm, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 77. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 59.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 66.

Friday: High near 80 with an 80% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy at night with a 70% chance of rain and a low around 62.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 75. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 63.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 77. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 67.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 82.