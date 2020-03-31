Eva Montes, a physician assistant in Austin, has two N95 masks she alternates between as she tests patients for COVID-19. She covers the recycled N95s with a surgical mask — sometimes one hand-sewn by a community member — for added protection.

Like medical providers across the nation, Montes knows treating patients without access to enough personal protective equipment is a risk.

"The GoFundMe (pages) and the rationing (of protective equipment) is a very real thing that is happening to the PAs and other medical professionals that are on the front line," said Montes, who is the former president of the Texas Academy of Physician Assistants.

She pointed to a physician assistant in New York dying from the virus on March 24. Around the country, nurses and doctors are getting sick.

"You just have to do it, you have to help these people," Montes said.

Over the past several weeks, she has tested more than 40 people from Travis and Williamson county for COVID-19 in the parking lot of her doctor’s office, Central Family Practice.

The clinic’s doors are locked. Montes and the rest of the team have been making video calls to patients’ for their ongoing needs, such as filling prescriptions and monitoring chronic illnesses.

They also screen potential COVID-19 cases over video calls.

Once medical officials determine a patient should be tested, Montes meets them in the parking lot and uses a swab kit to gather samples. She has been testing patients each day after she completes the rest of her workload.

Multiple of her patients have tested positive.

Montes’ tests are processed by a private lab. As of Tuesday, 32,176 tests in Texas have been processed by commercial labs, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Another 3,704 have been processed by the state’s public health lab.

"If you look at how big Texas is, you know that’s not very many tests," Montes said.

Texas ranks 39th in the number of people tested for the virus, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

As of Monday, 42 people in Williamson County have tested positive for the virus. One woman died from the virus. As of Sunday, 206 people have tested positive and two have died in Travis County.

Montes said some doctors’ offices have access to the test, while others don’t.

In the Austin area, there are at least three drive-thru testing sites, including Baylor Scott & White Round Rock. Those looking to get tested at that location must fill out an online questionnaire about their symptoms. That follows with a video call where the patient can be further evaluated. A medical official then determines whether the patient should visit the testing clinic.

Montes said her office has a similar process, as a video chat is mandated under state guidelines for coronavirus testing. She said the person’s symptoms, their risks, and whether they have traveled or come into contact with someone who has the virus, are all considered in whether someone is able to get tested.

"There are just not enough tests to test everyone at this point," she said.

Montes said Texas is likely going to see more coronavirus testing as the number of cases rises.

"The wave is not over, we haven’t hit our peak yet," Montes said. "Unfortunately, I think it is going to get a little worse before it gets better. But it will get better."