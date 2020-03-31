Midlothian’s Justin Coffman wears a lot of hats in the community he has lived almost his entire life and raised his family in.

Coffman, who recently turned 40, has committed his entire life to serving his community in both the spiritual and secular realms. He is a pastor at a local church and is active in Manna House, a prominent local charity, as well as other nonprofit endeavors. And since 2018, Coffman has served as a member of the Midlothian City Council and the city’s Mayor Pro Tem.

Coffman is the 2020 Ellis County Heroes honoree in the field of elected officials.

Coffman serves as a full-time associate pastor at Harvest Hill Church and also serves as the chaplain for Manna House, which provides a food pantry and financial assistance for West Ellis County families in need. Coffman sits on the Manna House board of directors as vice president.

“What do is strive to meet the local community needs,” Coffman said of his work with Manna House, “meeting their physical, spiritual and emotional health.”

Coffman also volunteers with the Midlothian Senior Citizens Center, and serves on its board as well. He also helps lead the Midlothian Ministerial Alliance, a group of local pastors.

But in his elected position on the Midlothian City Council, Coffman has found another avenue to serve the community.

“I know I serve on the City Council and get to make planning and zoning decisions and what business can come to town and what house goes where,” Coffman said. “Those are really interesting. But what grabs my heart is the community. Being deeply rooted in the community and making decisions that create a better life for a broader span of people.

“My hope and goal through all this is to leave an imprint on our community and leave it a better place than when I was elected and put into my position., so that this is a better place to live — a better community, a better city, and a better county.”

Coffman is a seventh-generation Midlothian resident, a 1998 graduate of MHS and a graduate of Southwestern Assemblies of God University, where he earned a business development degree. The only time in his life spent outside of Ellis County, he said, was two years attending Tyler Junior College and six months in an internship studying for the ministry in Kansas City.

Coffman and his wife, Krystal, have four children, all of whom attend Midlothian ISD schools and are involved in the community. Their oldest daughter is 15 and volunteers with Manna House in the food pantry. They are inheriting the sense of service that their father has.

“I knew all along I have a multifaceted interest base,” Coffman said. “So I’m certainly interested in encouraging people biblically and being involved in my church family’s life. But I also know that I wanted to have a broader reach than what is confined to the four walls of a church. I wanted to take my personal ministry outside of the church.

“I was passionate early on about getting involved in local government, meeting with different government officials, having lunch with the former mayor and getting to know people that way. That’s what prompted me into civil service.”