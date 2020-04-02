3:20 p.m. update: Thunderstorms are moving through Travis and Williamson counties, Doppler radar shows.

There is an 80% chance of rain in Austin this afternoon, and the likelihood of rain dips to 40-50% in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

4/2 3:18p - A few thunderstorms have developed this afternoon across parts of Travis, Williamson, and Burnet County this afternoon. The main concern with these storms will be lots of lightning, but some small hail and gusty winds are also possible. pic.twitter.com/joa1LNReGw

— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 2, 2020

Thursday forecast for Austin: After days of sunshine, it seems Central Texas is moving to the rainy part of spring.

An 80% chance of rain will last all day and through the evening, the National Weather Service said.

Up to a quarter-inch of rainfall will be possible, with higher amounts likely in a thunderstorm, forecasters said.

While the weather will probably keep you indoors, at least we can hang on to the fact that April showers bring May flowers. Right?

Temperatures will rise to a high of 72 degrees during the day. Normally on April 2 in Austin, the high is 77 degrees, according to climate data.

At night, temperatures will decrease to a low around 66 degrees, forecasters said. The low is 11 degrees warmer than normal.

Rain chances will last through the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. with an 80% chance of rain and a high near 80. Low of 58 at night with an 80% chance of rain.

Saturday: High near 66 with an 80% chance of rain. Low around 61 at night with an 80% chance of rain.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 74. Cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 66.

Monday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 81. Cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 69.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 84. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 86.