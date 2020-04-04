A-J Media

The South Plains College Livestock Judging Team was recently named the 2019-2020 Team of the Year, the college announced this week.

Additionally, four of the team members were named Academic All Americans.

The award was announced March 27 by the National Junior College Coaches Association on the Junior College Livestock Judging page on Facebook. The winner is normally honored during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which was canceled.

“What an accomplishment for our program.” said Dave Cleavinger, professor of agriculture. “It’s incredible to have one All American much less four. That’s a first for SPC to win the Team of the Year honor.”

The Team of the Year honor is based on the highest team ranking at four national contests – the American Royal in Kansas City, Louisville North American International Livestock Exposition, the National Western in Denver, Colo., and the Houston show. The SPC team earned the reserve champion overall at the American Royal; won the championship at Louisville; and placed third overall in Denver.

The recipients of the Academic All American honors include Connor Brew of Elkhart, Ind.; Connor Kern of Central High, Okla.; Phoebe Rogers of Amber, Okla.; and Walker Hemphill of Hondo.

Other team members include Robby Sheets of Columbia City, Ind.; Kennedy Caldwell of Idalou; Alexis Radun of Haymarket, Va.; Cody Couch of Mullin; and Lexus Yow of Franklin.

"I am very proud of Conner and the entire Livestock Judging team,” said John Heh, chairperson of the science department and associate professor of chemistry. “Conner is one of the nation's top Livestock Judging coaches. The team does an excellent job in their practices and meets as well as in the classroom. To have four of the team members chosen as Academic All-Americans is outstanding."

The team is coached by Conner Newsom.