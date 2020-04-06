Monday forecast for Austin: It’s shaping up to be a mild but cloudy Monday for Austinities following a near record-breaking weekend of below-average temperatures.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for cloudy skies accompanied by a 30% chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with another chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high will reach near 77 degrees, according to meteorologists.

The evening will also be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before 8 p.m., according to the forecast. The overnight low will be around 68 degrees.

Monday’s warmer conditions follows a near record-breaking weather weekend for Austin, according to meteorologists. On Saturday, high temperature were just one degree above the National Weather Service’s previous record high of 51 degrees for that date recorded in 1949.

Check out your extended forecast from the weather service:

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. However, the day will begin with patchy fog before 11 a.m. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. and overnight lows around 69 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high will near 89 degrees. The evening will also be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and an overnight low around 70 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy all day and into the evening with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will near 80 degrees with overnight lows of around 59.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 70 degrees. The evening will also be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m,. The overnight low will be around 56 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 72 degrees. Partly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms and an overnight low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees.