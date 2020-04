As of 5 p.m. Saturday, April 10, a total of 10 Brown County residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and five had recovered, according to a press release from the City of Brownwood.

Two tests came back positive Friday, both patients of a nursing home in which the last five cases overall have emerged.

Through Saturday, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department had tested a total of 143 people with 120 being negative and 13 results still pending.