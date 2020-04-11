Lubbock health officials on Saturday announced 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, with another death linked to COVID-19.

The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 270, with 188 active, 68 listed as recovered and 14 deaths, according to a news release from the city.

Of the new confirmed cases, one is a health care worker, five are at nursing homes, and one is categorized as being exposed to a known case.

Now, there are 11 confirmed cases among healthcare workers, 130 at nursing homes, 51 classified as community spread and 43 exposed to a known case.

The origin of 21 cases remain under investigation as of Saturday, according to the health department.

Across the state of Texas, there are 12,561 confirmed cases, with 254 deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to date provided by the Department of State Health Services.