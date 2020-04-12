Editor’s Note: No marriage licenses were issued for Potter or Randall counties this week.
DIVORCES
Potter County
Danson Christman, Aeriel Christman
Thongbang Khamvongsa, Khammandn Bounthisano
Randall County
Eduardo Rodriguez De La Pena, Yennifer Rodriguez De La Pena
George Munn, Stormie Blevins
Kimberly Nichole Troutman, Jason Ray Troutman
Betty Annette McAllister, Michael Dahl McAllister
Jessica King, Kalvin King
Serena Kay Payne, Robert William Payne
Anthony Shelton, Shantell Bridges
Peggy Warren, Stanley Warren
Christopher Christy, Kristee Riley-Christy
Anely Coronado-Martinez, Julio Coronado-Martinez
Ketmany Kongdara, Miguel Infante III