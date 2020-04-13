Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday, y’all! We hope you’re hanging in there!

Monday’s weather is going to be a lot cooler than normal — about 12 to 15 degrees cooler than what we typically experience this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

But skies will be sunny during the day, even with a high temperature of 64 degrees, forecasters said.

Normally on April 13 in Austin, the high is 79 degrees and the low is 58 degrees, according to climate data.

North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph during the day could have gusts as high as 20 mph, making the air feel even cooler.

Nighttime will be chilly with a low temperature near 46 degrees under mostly clear skies.

The rest of the week will be dry and sunny with unseasonably cool temperatures in the next couple of days, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 66. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 45.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 65. Mostly clear at night with a low around 47.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 76. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 58.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 8 p.m. and a low around 58.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 78. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 63.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 86.