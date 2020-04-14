25 years ago:

ALPINE - An earthquake shook Texas and New Mexico on Thursday night, triggering small fires, cracking plaster and jolting residents, who swamped law enforcement agencies with calls.

50 years ago:

HOUSTON - A major failure knocked out Apollo 13’s power while it was 205,000 miles from earth Monday night, ruling out a moon landing and forcing the astronauts to use the frail lunar lander as a “lifeboat” to get back to earth.

75 years ago:

The war improvisation which the Allies have been fighting ever since the First Army established its unexpected bridgehead over the Rhine has more or less fallen into a discernible pattern.

100 years ago:

A meeting of the trustees of all rural school districts of Lubbock County was called by the County Board to meet in the county court room in this city last Saturday for a discussion of the schools from September 1st until December 1st and to definitely decide upon the change.