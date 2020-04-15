Gino’s Italian Restaurant on Mays Street has served customers for nearly three decades. The Minardi family hasn’t let the coronavirus outbreak change that.

Gino’s scaled up their takeout business overnight by adding family meals to the menu and harnessing their years of community connections. The quick turnaround meant the restaurant could do something many small businesses around the country could not — retain and pay many of their employees.

“It’s just been great, we are so blessed,” owner Gina Minardi said. “Sure, we are down in numbers, but it's normal. It's a whole new world doing straight takeout.”

A recent poll from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates almost one-quarter of small businesses could close permanently in the next two months. Nationally, 6.6 million people applied for unemployment during the first week in April.

Many local businesses, like Gino’s, are fighting to keep their businesses and support employees.

Last week, Gino’s added a third phone line and is considering adding a fourth. One of its dining rooms has been reconfigured to be an order sorting station. Outside, markers show customers where to stand as they line up — often around the building — for their to-go boxes.

The Minardi family has been a part of the Round Rock community for 27 years, since Gino, Gina’s father, opened the restaurant.

The family has been active in the community. They volunteer, go to church and get involved at their children's schools. Minardi uses social media to help the restaurant connect with people online.

“If you give to your community, it is going to come back to you,” Gina said.

Over the past several weeks she’s recommended other local restaurants to her customers. She said while those places are normally her competition, right now she just wants everyone to make it through the pandemic.

“There are plenty of people to support all of us trying to stay afloat right now,” Gina said.

Halina European Day Spa is another local business that has been able to support its employees. The spa was opened in Austin in 1970 by Halina Pradzynski, a Polish woman who was part of the resistance movement in World War II and imprisoned in a Nazi war camp. There is now a second location in Round Rock.

Rich Ryan, a retired businessman, bought both locations about three months ago. He said there couldn’t have been a worse time — he was just starting to rehabilitate the salons after a series of struggling owners when the pandemic hit.

The salons closed their doors on March 23. But regardless, Ryan told his 32 full- and part-time employees he would continue paying them throughout the crisis.

“It’s a scary time out there,” Ryan said. “Most of your employees in a small business are going to be people who make $25,000 to $60,000 a year and don’t have enough savings to live off of. That puts you in an uncertain situation, when you can’t feed your family.”

While Ryan acknowledged not all businesses can afford to pay their employees during the pandemic, he said those with the ability to do so owe it to their employees.

“It really infuriates me,” said Ryan, who used to work in the trucking industry. “Here we are looking at what is hopefully a short-term situation, and companies that are coming through some of the best economic times aren't trying to find a way to protect their employees.”

Elysia Young, an aesthetician at Halina, said she’s grateful Ryan has the financial ability to support his employees during the pandemic. She said many of her friends and colleagues in the business have not been so lucky.

“Most of the salons and spas in the area are not being taken care of,” Young said. “We don’t have a livelihood without clients coming in. (Most employees) are being left to fend for themselves.”