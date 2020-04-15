Residents of South Texas and surrounding areas now have access to quality online diabetes education and support to help them live longer, healthier lives. Texas A&M Healthy South Texas has established an American Diabetes Association-recognized program in 27 counties to empower individuals diagnosed with diabetes to take control of their health.

In South Texas, where nearly one in ten adults has diabetes, access to diabetes education and ongoing support is crucial for improving the health and vitality of our community. Healthy South Texas provides diabetes self-management education classes to help reduce life-threatening complications associated with the disease. The program offers a new online format, a four-hour class all-inclusive or a series of four one-hour long sessions that teach about diabetes, healthy eating, physical activity, blood glucose monitoring, insulin administration, medication compliance, psychosocial issues and goal setting. In lieu of in-person lab testing, biometrics are obtained from the participant’s health care provider’s office at the beginning of class. Follow-up visits are scheduled quarterly and completed online until state and federal social distancing regulations are lifted. These visits are scheduled every three months for one year following class to monitor progress and provide support.

The Texas A&M diabetes education program has provided patient-centered diabetes education in South Texas for more than 18 years. Its bilingual team consists of a medical director, registered nurses, certified diabetes educators, registered dietitians, a certified personal trainer and community health workers. The team approach to diabetes care has been proven to provide continuous, supportive and effective care for people with diabetes, leading to improved glycemic control, reduced hospitalizations, improved quality of life and lower risk for the complications of diabetes.

To learn more about these services and to schedule an appointment, call 1-866-524-8486