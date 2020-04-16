With local businesses scaling back or shutting down during the coronavirus outbreak, the city of Bastrop is looking for ways to weather an expected sales tax revenue shortfall.

Currently, the city is projecting a $640,000 decrease in sales tax revenue after local and state disaster declarations were issued in March and Gov. Greg Abbott ordered restaurants and bars to close their dining rooms and change operations to carry-out and delivery only.

Sales tax revenue accounts for 42% of the city’s general fund. The city expected to collect just over $5 million in sales tax revenue this fiscal year, according to the city’s budget.

With the expected plummet in sales tax revenue combined with other revenue shortfalls, the economic downturn is estimated to cost the city’s general fund $760,000, said Chief Financial Officer Tracy Waldron.

“This is an estimate, this is a projection, this is my best guess as to what our shortfall will be,” Waldron told the City Council on Tuesday night. “We will be updating this every month as we go along. I don’t want you to hold me to this number because this number is literally going to change every time I update the spreadsheet.”

Bastrop Interim City Manager Robert Wood recently sent an email to all city departments asking each director to identify ways in which they can save, Waldron said.

Seven areas of savings have so far been identified. The largest savings will come from a hiring freeze for the city’s 12 vacant positions, including the planning director and public safety director. This move alone could save the city over $500,000, Waldron said.

The hiring freeze does not include a full-time city manager, for whom the city is continuing an ongoing search.

City Manager Lynda Humble abruptly resigned in January after management disagreements with the City Council. Interim City Manager Robert Wood was hired last month to fill in while the city searches for a full-time manager.

The city is also implementing other cost saving measures, including suspending payments to its vehicle and equipment replacement fund, deferring loan payments to Bastrop Power and Light from its innovation fund, and holding off on upgrading its website — amounting to $378,108 in savings, Waldron said.

Other ideas for future savings include transferring available funds from the city’s innovation fund to its general fund, finding other line item savings from its general fund, and reducing its travel and training budgets. It’s not yet clear how much the city stands to save in these areas.

“With all of that, we feel confident that we can weather the storm and we’re going to end the fiscal year still in the positive,” Waldron said.

City staff will also examine how the coronavirus outbreak will impact revenue from hotel occupancy taxes.

“We know that we may have some hard decisions ahead of us, but the fact of the matter is we don’t really know what that final number is going to be,” said Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder.