25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - U.S. intelligence sources got an unsubstantiated report this week that Guatemalan military officers could be plotting to assassinate Jennifer Harbury, whose hunger strike helped expose CIA links to a Guatemalan colonel allegedly involved in her husband murder, U.S. officials said Friday.

50 years ago:

HOUSTON - Apollo 13 maneuvered onto a safe homeward path Wednesday night, setting up the astronauts for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Friday.

75 years ago:

WACO - A woman from Paris, Texas was killed and three others, including her husband, were injured in a collision of two automobiles on the Dallas highway about a mile north of Elm Mott today.

100 years ago:

The time is now at hand for the entertainment of the District Interscholastic Meet, and tomorrow will find Lubbock fairly swarming with youngsters from nineteen counties who will assemble here in competition for honors in the various contests.