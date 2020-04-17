Central Texas school district administrators say they will continue remote teaching as well as meal, technology and packet distribution for the remainder of the school year after Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas schools will be closed for the rest of the semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move to close campuses through the end of the academic year comes as several Central Texas school districts including Austin, Round Rock, Leander, Hays, Bastrop, and San Marcos are wrapping up their second full week of official remote learning instruction. As administrators plan out the rest of the school year remotely, end-of-the-year and summer activities will be canceled or postponed.

During his news conference Friday, Abbott said Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath will soon provide more details to districts about how to proceed and to explore how to conduct graduation ceremonies.

But some districts already have made graduation adjustments. The Austin school district announced Wednesday it would postpone graduation ceremonies to Aug. 10-13 and will have virtual graduations on or around June 15. The Hays school district postponed its graduation until the second week of August.

The Lake Travis school district will have a virtual ceremony on May 1, its originally scheduled graduation day. It is planning to have an in-person graduation event Aug. 1.

Lockhart moved its graduation services to July. Administrators there are considering having an in-person graduation ceremony, a drive-thru graduation, or a virtual graduation if social distancing is still being mandated.

While campuses are closed, Abbott said teachers will be allowed into classrooms until the end of the semester to instruct classes by video, to perform administrative duties or to clean out their classrooms.

A spokesman for the Texas Education Agency said it may be too soon to say how the pandemic will affect school budgets in the foreseeable future.

Hays school district Chief Communications Officer Tim Savoy said administrators are developing their 2020-2021 budget, which will be approved by July 1.

Though the district is not anticipating a change in funding from the state, which is set biennially at the Legislature, Savoy said it may modify revenue forecasts by lowering the tax collection rate assumption by one or two percentage points.

Savoy said the district plans to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance for additional coronavirus-associated costs, which government entities like school districts are able to do next year due to President Donald Trump’s announcement of a national emergency.

