25 years ago:
HEBRON, West Bank - Israeli security forces ambushed and shot dead three Palestinians on Sunday who the army said were en route to a planned attack on Israelis.
50 years ago:
Spring turbulence got off to a rollicking start on the South Plains Thursday as heavy thunderstorms dotted the area in a daylong assault, unleashing high winds, hail, hard rains and funnel clouds near Lubbock.
75 years ago:
LONDON - Panicky German broadcasts said that a massive, swaying tank battle was raging early today within 30 miles of Berlin after two mighty Soviet armies opened “preparatory” offensive operations yesterday for a linkup with American troops.
100 years ago:
Mr. Baker’s brother and family came in last Sunday from New Mexico. He will live on the Sanford place this year and make a crop.