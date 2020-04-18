The Herald Democrat is changing its annual All-Texomaland All Star Preps Awards Show from a physical event originally scheduled for Friday, June 12 to a star-studded awards show that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. CDT on Thursday, June 18.

The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast to maintain the annual tradition of honoring hundreds of student athletes in Grayson County and Bryan County for their hard work and dedication in their sport during the past school year despite the interruption by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Honoring our high school athletes through the All-Texomaland awards has been part of our community for many years. We simply could not let our athletes and our community down by canceling this event for this year. It was important that we were prudent and showed leadership and safety when discussing our options," Senior Group Publisher Nate Rodriguez said. "Our live broadcast of the awards show will be like nothing our community has even seen. I promise it will be a star-studded, high-energy, dynamic show unlike anything our honorees have ever experienced."

The awards show will be available to watch on any smart device through YouTube and the event website, heralddemocrat.com/alltexomaland thanks to the continued support of area business leaders, like partners Texoma Medical Center and Choctaw Resorts.

“After what has been a tremendous year for area schools, Texoma Medical Center is proud to continue to support our local student athletes, coaches and programs,” TMC CEO Ron Seal said. “We look forward to recognizing them and their accomplishments.”

Added Bryan Prettyman, the Regional Marketing Director of Choctaw Casinos & Resorts – Durant: “It is a distinct honor to be a Bryan County All-Star supporting sponsor for a great event that positively impacts our community. These young athletes are being recognized for their devotion and commitment to a goal and we are proud to support their efforts as they grow into young adults.”

The event will be hosted by television sports anchors Jesse Palmer and Sage Steele. Celebrity athletes will be participating in the awards presentation and include New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as the football award presenter; seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams as the tennis award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps as the swimming and diving award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas as the gymnastics award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor as the volleyball award presenter and many more corresponding with their sports to be announced in the coming weeks.

“While unfortunate circumstances have changed the format of the All-Texomaland Banquet, we are still excited to honor the area’s top performers in a different way,” Herald Democrat Sports Editor Jason Della Rosa said. “We are adapting in a way we feel can provide an even bigger stage and unique presentation than in our previous three editions of the event.”

The show will feature opportunities to win autographed gifts and other prizes both before the debut and during the show. Students who register online by Sunday, May 10 on the event website will receive event updates and be included in any gift mailings.

Gannett owns and operates the largest high school athlete recognition program in the U.S. Viewers can find various locations, including the All-Texomaland All Star Preps Awards show, at: sportsawards.usatoday.com, as well as on the event website at heralddemocrat.com/alltexomaland.