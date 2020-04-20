San Marcos on Tuesday could become the first city in Texas to use the force of law to require police give a citation instead of arresting residents for many low-level, nonviolent crimes.

The San Marcos City Council is weighing a vote to pass a cite-and-release ordinance that would limit arrests for minor crimes like marijuana possession or driving with an invalid license.

Neighboring cities like Austin and San Antonio have both adopted cite-and-release resolutions, but San Marcos would be the first in the state to codify the ideas into law.

Austin police drastically reduced the number of people arrested on misdemeanor charges last year after adopting "Freedom City" policies that called on police to end most discretionary arrests, in which an officer could have chosen to issue a citation instead.

Although San Marcos city staff had recommended that the council instead approve a resolution like its neighboring cities, that will not be an option during Tuesday’s vote.

But Mano Amiga, a local social justice nonprofit that was the first to propose the ordinance to the council last year, said it was willing to postpone the vote in the wake of the deadly ambush on Saturday that killed a San Marcos police officer and wounded two other officers.

"While we may not see eye to eye with San Marcos Police Department leadership on every policy issue, we do recognize the space they deserve to grieve and heal in the wake of this tragic event," the group said in a statement Monday.

Mano Amiga initially proposed the ordinance after data provided by Hays County showed San Marcos police in 2018 had an 87% arrest rate for individuals who could have been cited instead. In 2019, it was 77%, according to the data provided by police last month.

However, San Marcos police argued that the 2018 data was skewed because it did not include "street diversions," which are warnings given to those who break the law.

One of the most vocal leaders in opposition of the ordinance is Jesse Saavedra, San Marcos police union president.

Saavedra sent an email to council members in early April and, in notes about the ordinance written in red in an attachment to the message, said the union would recommend its members stop giving street diversions altogether if the ordinance is approved.

While the ordinance would allow officers to arrest when "justified," Saavedra said such justification might be subjective and put officers at risk for lawsuits.

"In an effort to protect its members, the SMPOA (police union) will advise its members to cite and release all offenders so the officers are never accused of ‘not being justified’ in their decision to arrest," Saavedra said, adding that everyone who had benefited from officer discretion in the past would be entered into the criminal justice system.

The ordinance’s justifiable reasons for arrest include if the person does not live in Hays County, is at risk of causing harm to themselves or others, is unwilling to provide proper identification, demands to be taken before a magistrate, has an outstanding warrant, or is suspected to have committed a crime not included in the ordinance.

City Council Member Mark Rockeymoore on Friday afternoon said he interpreted Saaverda’s email as a threat.

"It is unfortunate the president of the police union has used that type of language and threatened our citizens of San Marcos," Rockeymoore said.

Rockeymoore said the city’s legal team assured him that officer discretion would not be jeopardized in any way if the ordinance was approved.

The American-Statesman tried to reach Saavedra for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

Interim Chief Bob Klett in a statement Friday said he believes many of the city’s officers will continue to give verbal warnings when appropriate "because they are conscientious professionals who are not out to arrest in all instances."

"However, it is understandable to think they are now very concerned about how their use of discretion will be scrutinized, particularly about their exposure to federal civil rights violations if they are perceived to violate the ordinance," Klett said.

Jordan Buckley, spokesperson for Mano Amiga, said he hoped the ordinance, if approved, would help reduce the number of minority arrests for low-level offenses in San Marcos.

Data released by Hays County showed San Marcos police could have given citations to but instead arrested all 72 African American low-level offenders incarcerated in 2018, according to Buckley.

However, the city said one black person was cited and not arrested, according to Rockeymoore.

Rockeymoore said he is in favor of the ordinance because "certain populations are being arrested more than others" in San Marcos.

"We believe this ordinance will send a strong, clear message to the police union and everyone else that we would like our officers to exercise their discretion within certain perimeters," he said.

In Saavedra’s email to council members, the union president also voiced his concerns about minority arrests and citations in San Marcos.

While the ordinance allows for discretion to provide warnings, Saavedra said officers may be accused of racism or bias if they cannot "provide the numerically identical number of written/verbal warnings to each race and ethnicity."

If the ordinance is approved, council members said they would want arrests organized by race and ethnicity so disparities could be easily analyzed.

However, Saavedra said police are not equipped to provide the data as requested.