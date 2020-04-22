AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott has waived certain testing requirements for Advance Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) as part of the state's response to COVID-19. As a result of this waiver, new APRN graduates who have applied for APRN licensure with the Board of Nursing and have met all licensure requirements except national certification may begin practicing under direct physician supervision. This graduate approval does not include prescriptive authority.

"The State of Texas is committed to removing barriers that could potentially prevent frontline health care workers like APRNs from serving their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response," said Governor Abbott. "This temporary waiver will ensure more APRNs are available to serve in our communities. We are grateful for our frontline health care professionals and remain unwavering in our support of their crucial work."