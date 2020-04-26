As of this afternoon, six additional cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries have been reported in Ellis County, increasing the countywide total to 147 cases of COVID-19 and including 73 recoveries.

According to a press release from Ellis County Judge Todd Little, “These six cases of COVID-19 include a 48 year-old female and 49 year-old male of Midlothian, a 27 year-old female and 4 year-old male of the same residence in Red Oak, and a 48 year-old male and 83 year-old female of Red Oak. Additionally, we are saddened to report the death of a 92 year-old resident of Legend Oaks in Waxahachie, increasing the total to 5 COVID-19 related deaths in Ellis County. As we report the loss of a fifth life to COVID-19, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers.”

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their list of symptoms associated with COVID-19. These symptoms listed may appear 2-14 days after one has been exposed to the virus:

● Fever

● Cough

● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

● Chills

● Repeated shaking with chills

● Muscle pain

● Headache

● Sore throat

● New loss of taste or smell