Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Monday that Your Local Security, a national security association, has ranked the university as the safest campus in the state of Texas, as well as one of the top 10 safest campuses in the country.

According to a news release from the university, the organization examined data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security list, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report to determine this year’s rankings.

The overall violent crime rate is .90 per 10,000 people, according to the release. Further statistics showed that the university has .32 cases per 10,000 people for hate crimes and violence against women, as well as a property crime rate of 7.69 per 10,000 people.

"Personal safety is of utmost importance at all times, but especially during the current circumstances," WTAMU President Walter Wendler said in the release. "I am proud of the University Police Department and the city of Canyon for keeping our community safe. This recognition certifies that WT is a safe home for students, and we will continue to keep it that way."

Robert D. Byrd, the assistant chief of the university’s police department, said in the release the relationship between the university’s students, the overall community and the department contributes to these statistics.

"We’re very concerned about the safety of our students, staff and faculty, and we do our very best to serve everyone," Byrd said in the release.

West Texas A&M was the only school in Texas to make the list, according to the release, being ranked higher than national schools including Dartmouth College, University of California — Irvine and Bowling Green State University.

For more information, visit www.wtamu.edu. For the full report from Your Local Security, visit their website, https://www.yourlocalsecurity.com/blog/the-safest-colleges-campuses-in-america/.