A pedestrian was pronounced dead early Wednesday after being hit by a train in Northwest Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the 3700 block of West Howard Lane, just off MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1) near Wells Branch, at 2:44 a.m.

No other information on the incident was immediately available, medics said.

