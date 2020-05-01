HOWE - Founders Day will go on, albeit later than initially planned.

Originally set for this weekend, the event is now tentatively scheduled for 2-8 p.m. May 30.

However, that date could change depending on the status of COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

“If we have to keep pushing it back, we will probably reschedule for some time deep into the summer,” Howe Director of Economic Development Monte Walker said. “So far, the band is still good and none of our vendors have canceled.”

Howe Founders Day was first held in conjunction with the 1986 Texas Sesquicentennial. The inaugural festival included a PCRA rodeo competition. It flourished for many years before going into a gradual decline.

By the late 2000s, the festival seemed to be on life support. Then, in 2015, city leaders began working to reestablish it.

This year’s festival is shaping up to be the biggest one yet.

Country-rock band Bent Tree will return for the fourth year. More than 80 vendors have signed up to participate, which is about 10 more than last year.

To accommodate the additional traffic that is anticipated, the festival will occupy part of both Haning and O’Connell streets, which will be lined with booths of artists, jewelers, craft makers, community leaders and more. There will be plenty of food for families to enjoy as well.

Speaking of families, there will also be a kids’ zone that includes a bounce house. The Interurban kids train will be making rounds through the downtown area.

According to Walker, a lack of sponsorships may be the biggest challenge facing the festival at this point.

Economic hardships brought on the by COVID-19 restrictions mean many businesses are running on tighter budgets than normal. That has left the festival in dire need of a sponsor for the kids’ activities.

Despite the challenges, city officials vow to make this year’s festival one to remember. They are hopeful it will be held in May, but if not, it will be rescheduled to a date that works.

“Whenever we have it, we will throw one big party,” Walker said.