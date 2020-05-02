A team from the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy has been producing viral transport medium for COVID-19 testing since March. Originally, members of the team were making the substance to keep up with the testing supply demand in the Panhandle.

But little did they know Gov. Greg Abbott would call on this team to start producing these tests and shipping them to other cities across the state, including Abilene, Big Spring, Denton and San Antonio.

According to a news release, this medium is a sterile tube with 1 or 3 mL of cell culture media, containing a broad-spectrum antibiotic and antifungal agent, protecting the coronavirus samples obtained by nasal and throat swabs.

Eric MacLaughlin, a professor and department chair for pharmacy practice at the TTUHSC in Amarillo, said the reason why this process started is he was informed by Todd Bell, an associate professor in pediatrics at the center, that the viral transport medium for testing was low for the area, since he is involved in the public health response to the pandemic.

Bell asked MacLaughlin if some people at the center would be able to make the medium here locally. MacLaughlin said he reached out to Ulrich Bickel, a professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and the associate dean of sciences for the School of Pharmacy at the center, about this possibility.

Bickel said he did some research and found out it could be made easily in a lab.

“I found relatively quickly that it’s not difficult to make them yourself,” he said. “The recipes are there.”

The team piloted a recipe for the medium from the World Health Organization, and eventually made the transition to a recipe from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, MacLaughlin said.

Mikala Conatser, an assistant professor and the director of practice labs and simulation at the TTUHSC in Amarillo, said since they were requested to produce the tests for cities throughout the state, the number of tests produced has increased.

“We were doing about 4,000 to 6,000 a week,” she said. “Our goal is to do between 20,000 to 25,000 a week, now.”

In this process, teams make a bulk vial of the substance, which turns out to be 340 individual tests. Right now, Conatser said four of these bulk vials can be produced at the same time.

Because of this mass production, MacLaughlin said teams are producing 3,800 to 4,000 vials every day.

According to the release, individuals from the Texas Tech University School of Engineering have also contributed to producing these materials. They have made 10,000 vials and are currently working on 10,000 more.

MacLaughlin said with the increase, volunteers, ranging from students to faculty and staff, have stepped up to help with the production process. One of the challenges the team is facing is the burgeoning lack of supplies to make the medium itself.

Conatser said the local supply continues to be the priority, which is special for her because of where she was born and raised.

“I’m really proud of everyone because we have had so many people step up and volunteer to help,” she said. “I was born and raised in the Panhandle, in different small towns here, so I love being able to give back to my community. I was kind of in awe that we were asked to do this on a larger scale, to help the state of Texas. It’s been an amazing process, and I really met a lot of cool people and learned a lot of things throughout it.”

Conatser said they will continue to produce this medium as needed and as long as they can get supplies and have volunteers ready and willing to assist with the process.

It also means a lot to Conatser that the team from Lubbock is contributing to the production, making it a system-wide initiative.

“I think it’s amazing. I love what Lubbock has done, that they have stepped up,” she said. “Texas Tech is such a great place to work.”

This medium helps more testing be available in different communities, Bickel said, which will help them as the community’s economies begin to open up, per the Texas Gov.’s recent executive order.

Because of its impact on the economy, MacLaughlin said it feels good for him to be a part of this process.

“It feels great. I think there is a lot of times folks might feel a bit helpless in the current situation, as far as what can I do,” MacLaughlin said. “Testing is absolutely critical to get this economy opened back up again. To be able to have a small hand in that feels really great.”

Bickel shared MacLaughlin’s sentiments, expressing his gratitude for being a part of the process.

“Anyone who can, should do this right now,” he said.

For more information about the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.ttuhsc.edu/coronavirus/default.aspx.