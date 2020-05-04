Sherman Police

Theft of a vehicle - On May 1, Sherman Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle near the 600 block of West McClain Drive. The reporting party had left the key fob in his unlocked vehicle and last saw it parked on the street at 4 a.m. May 1. A resident noticed this vehicle was gone at 10 a.m. There is no one in custody and the vehicle is still outstanding at this time. A report for theft of a vehicle was completed and this vehicle was entered in the NCIC Stolen Vehicle Database.

Possession of a controlled substance - On May 2, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Texoma Parkway. The officer spoke with the occupants of the vehicle and later deployed his K9 partner to open air sniff around the vehicle. K9 alerted to the vehicle and contraband was located inside. A possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 report was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On May 2, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of W. Center Street. During the stop, Officers learned the driver was intoxicated while driving with a child passenger. He was arrested and transported to the Grayson County jail.

Possession - On May 2, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Texoma Pkwy. An officer spoke with the occupants of the vehicle and later deployed his K9 partner to open air sniff around the vehicle. K9 alerted to the vehicle and contraband was located inside. A possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and possession of marijuana under two ounces report was generated.

Assault - On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to a Disturbance. Upon arrival, the complainant had injuries consistent with an assault. A report was generated for Assault Causes Bodily Injury.

Aggravated assault - On May 2, officers responded to the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to an assault. Officers learned an adult male was stabbed during a disturbance. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A report was generated.

Failure to identify - On May 3, Officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Odneal Street for a disturbance. Officers arrested a man for an outstanding warrant, after he provided a false name. He was transported to the Grayson County jail.

Assault - On May 3, an officer responded to the 1800 block of West Washington Street in reference to a delayed assault. The victim did not call police, but eventually reported her boyfriend had assaulted her last night by grabbing and choking her. The suspect fled prior to police being contacted. A report for assault of a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation was completed.

Aggravated assault - On May 3, officers responded to an apartment in the 1400 block of Park Place in reference to a disturbance. Both parties advised there had been no assault. One of the parties obtained property and left the location. The other party advised that his spouse had stabbed him with a knife several days prior. A report for aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon.

Driving while intoxicated - On May 3, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W Lamar St. During the stop, the driver admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving. Further information was gathered and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

