On May 1st Central Texas Farm Credit announced that Winters High School senior Karlee Busher would receive a $2,000 schoarlarship.

In all, Central Texas Farm Credit will award $10,000 in scholarships to agricultural youth leaders.

The scholarship program, which began in 2016, awards $2,000 each to five high school graduating seniors who will pursue an agriculture related degree and plan to make a positive impact on the agriculture industry, “Karlee is an outstanding individual and the type of leader we want to represent Central Texas Farm Credit’s commitment to youth in agriculture,” said Jimmy Chambers, Central Texas Farm Credit’s chief executive officer. “I am confident she will impact the agricultural industry in a positive manner.”

The recipients are selected based on academic achievements, extra-curricular activities and an essay. Karlee is a senior at Winters High School. She plans to attend Texas Tech University and will pursue a degree in Agricultural Communications.

