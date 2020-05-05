Bastrop County’s coronavirus response team is angling to start an antibody testing program to better assess how extensively the virus has swept through the county.

This week, the county’s Office of Emergency Management will apply for a $250,000 grant from the St. David’s Foundation’s $10 million COVID-19 Recovery Fund aimed at expanding local health authorities’ capacity to address the coronavirus outbreak.

The county would use the funds to obtain between 3,500 and 5,000 antibody tests, also known as a serological survey, that would give health authorities a better idea of how widely the coronavirus has spread.

Unlike polymerase chain reaction tests, which the county has been conducting since March and are generally done using throat or nasal swabs, antibody tests are administered through blood withdrawal or a pin prick. Whereas swab tests can only detect if a person is currently infected with the virus, antibody tests can show if a person has been infected in the past and has recovered.

Officials said the antibody tests would initially be administered to essential workers, meaning medical workers, first responders, grocery store employees or anyone who worked to keep essential businesses operating during the economic lockdown.

“Essential workers are going to be the portion of the population that has been continuously exposed to this virus since the very beginning,” explained Emergency Management Deputy Director Christine Files. “They’re going to be the ones that are going to be most likely to give us a pretty good idea of what’s going to happen in the future as we open up business in our community.”

Additionally, the antibody testing may give researchers a better idea of the degree to which recovered COVID-19 patients will have lasting immunity to future exposure. That information could be used to determine which previously-infected essential workers could return to the front lines with immunity in the event a second wave of the virus strikes.

“I think there is a very strong indication that there is some degree of immunity that is conferred by having antibodies,” Files said. “How long that (immunity) would be good for, or much (immunity) there is, is still unknown. That’s part of what this testing would also help determine.”

The antibody testing may be offered to the general public after a broad swath of frontline workers have been tested, Files said. All testing will be provided on a volunteer basis.

The county expects to hear back on its grant application in early June.